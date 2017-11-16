Seven suspended for KPL season-ender

Ouma will miss Zoo’s away match against Sofapaka in Narok while Tsuma will not be available for selection against Bandari at home

A total of seven Kenyan Premier League players will miss the last piece of the action this Saturday on various offenses.

Thika United’s Said Tsuma and Dominic Ouma of Zoo FC, joined the other five in the list of suspension ahead of the penultimate KPL action this weekend.

Ouma and Tsuma picked fifth and 10th yellow cards respectively in the two side’s midweek match on Wednesday.

Zoo FC beat Thika United 2-1 on Wednesday at Kericho Green Stadium.

Other players who will miss the season ender are Mathare United goalkeeper, Levis Opiyo, Victor Majid of AFC Leopards), Wycliffe Ochomo from Kakamega Homeboyz.

Also suspended are Benjamin Oketch of Chemelil Sugar and Villa Oramchan from Western Stima.