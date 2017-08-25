Under pressure Steve Komphela to meet with Kaizer Chiefs board

Komphela will reportedly meet with Amakhosi management in the coming days to discuss the way forward

According to reports, Steve Komphela is set to meet with Kaizer Chiefs’ management in the coming days to discuss the way forward following a less than impressive start to the 2017/2018 season.

Fans have been left frustrated as Amakhosi continued their poor start to the new season by suffering yet another defeat to SuperSport United on Wednesday evening, and many fans have now begun calling for Komphela’s head.

Nonetheless, Chiefs’ management will reportedly sit down with the 50-year-old during the upcoming international break as they look to curb Chiefs’ recent decline. While Chiefs’ have been rather patient with Komphela despite recently experiencing another trophy barren season during the previous campaign, other reports emanating out of Naturena suggest that senior members of Chiefs’ management team are beginning to grow impatient with the coach, with some even indicating that Komphela’s time at the club is up.

Although, a decision is yet to be made on Komphela’s future, he is in the final year of his contract with Chiefs, and if he is to leave names such as Roger De Sa, Muhsin Ertugral, Ruud Krol and Manqoba Mngqithi have already reportedly been bandied about.

Ertugral, Krol and De Sa are all currently unattached, but a move for Mnqithi remains unlikely as he currently on the books of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Nevertheless, Krol could be seen as the perfect candidate for the job as he is someone who is familiar with the Premier Soccer League and a return to South African shores has long been touted for the former Orlando Pirates mastermind.