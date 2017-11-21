Sevilla 3 Liverpool 3: Klopp's side fail to survive Spanish inquisition

Liverpool missed out on the chance to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League as they let slip a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Sevilla.

Roberto Firmino scored twice - the Brazilian breaking the deadlock inside two minutes - and Sadio Mane also found the net as Jurgen Klopp's side coasted into 3-0 half-time lead in the battle between the top two in Group E.

However, a second-half meltdown from former Sevilla defender Alberto Moreno left Liverpool clinging on in the closing stages.

Wissam Ben Yedder struck twice after the break, heading home a free-kick before converting a penalty, as Sevilla fought back valiantly against the same opponents they defeated in the 2016 Europa League final.

The visitors looked set to hold firm through to the final whistle until Guido Pizarro popped up with an injury-time equaliser, leaving the group still in the balance with one more round of games to play.

With Maribor grabbing a late equaliser against Spartak Moscow in the early kick-off, Liverpool's task was clear - win and they would not only be in the knockout stages for the first time since the 2008-09 season but also assured of topping the table.

Their task was meant to be a tough one, considering their opponents had not lost in front of their own fans since a 3-1 reverse against Juventus at the same stage of the competition last year, yet they stunned Sevilla by racing into a 3-0 first-half lead.

They scored two almost-identical goals from left-wing corners delivered by Philippe Coutinho, Firmino on hand at the back post to turn home Georginio Wijnaldum's flick-on and break the deadlock after just 88 seconds.

The Brazilian was also heavily involved in Liverpool's second, this time getting his head to Coutinho's out-swinging delivery to tee up the late-arriving Mane.