Sevilla are aiming for top spot, Corchia warns Liverpool

Sevilla defender Sebastien Corchia has sent a warning to Liverpool that his side very much believe that they can win Champions League Group E.

The Spanish side sit third in the standings with four points, one behind joint group leaders Liverpool and Spartak Moscow, both of whom remain undefeated.

Ahead of the second round of matches, the French right-back believes his side can rally to ensure they are in the competition after Christmas.

“Before the group started, I expected Liverpool and ourselves to be equal and both go through,” he told Goal. “After our point at Anfield, we had the upper hand, but now it’s changed a bit and at this moment they are the favourites to win the group.

“But we can still do it and finish first, especially as we have our home match against Liverpool to look forward to. It’ll be a very different game at home. But right now we’re only focusing on our next game, and we have to win that against Spartak.”

