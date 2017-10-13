Sevilla coach Berizzo not interested in vacant Chile job

Sevilla officials can breathe a sigh of relief, as coach Eduardo Berizzo insisted that he has no interest in becoming Chile's new boss.

Eduardo Berizzo has reassured Sevilla that he has no plans to abandon them for the vacant coaching role with Chile after Juan Antonio Pizzi stepped down following their World Cup qualification failure.

Chile lost 3-0 to Brazil in their final World Cup qualifier and ultimately missed out on a play-off spot to Peru, who pipped them due to a better goal difference.

Coach Pizzi swiftly announced that he was to step down from his position, with reports suggesting Manuel Pellegrini, Marcelo Gallardo and Berizzo were the three frontrunners for the job.

But Berizzo – who was Marcelo Bielsa's assistant with Chile – is adamant that he is remaining in Spain, news that will come as a relief for Sevilla, who only lost Jorge Sampaoli to the Argentina job in May.

"I'm sorry that Juan Antonio Pizzi could not qualify for Chile," he told reporters ahead of Saturday's trip to Athletic Bilbao.

"I was there as an assistant to Bielsa and I have friends, so I regret that Chile – and my friend Juan – haven't qualified.

"As for the rumours, I am coach of Sevilla and when I sign a contract, I sign a contract.

"I am clear and direct in my way of proceeding – I don't speak with double meanings or want to be part of speculation.

"My work needs concentration. I am coach of Sevilla and I will be everything that my contract says."