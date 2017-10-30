Sevilla set to complete a year unbeaten on home soil in La Liga

Sevilla are set to complete an entire year without losing a La Liga fixture on home soil.

The Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, where Sevilla play their home matches, has been regarded as one of the toughest stadiums to visit as an away side for several years.

Sevilla 12/1 to beat Barcelona

And Los Rojiblancos can back that up as they are on the cusp of celebrating a year unbeaten at home in La Liga after downing Leganes 2-1 on Saturday.

Sevilla last tasted defeat at home in the league against Barcelona on 6 November 2016, losing 2-1 thanks to goals from Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez after Vitolo fired the hosts in front.

But since then Sevilla have been unstoppable in their own backyard, beating the likes of Atletico Madrid 1-0 on 23 October and Real Madrid 2-1 on 15 January.

Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan More