Sevilla vs Liverpool, Champions League: live score updates

Sevilla fans prepare for the arrival of the teams for the Champions League tie against Liverpool - Getty Images Europe

6:37PM

Sevilla's starting XI

6:34PM

Liverpool team news

6:30PM

Good evening

Ahoy-hoy! And welcome to live coverage of the fifth round of Champions League group fixtures and Liverpool's trip to Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán to play Sevilla. The first burning question we should ask ourselves is which of Liverpool's kits will they be wearing tonight against the pride of Andalucia who play in the white with red trim, the anti-Liverpool home kit? That should free them up to play in all red, shouldn't it or will they use the opportunity to come as Blackpool in their preposterous tangerine high viz mufti to boost sales (to Lollipop men and women)?

The first meeting ended in a 2-2 draw with that topsy-turvy scoring sequence caused, largely, by Liverpool's comically bad defending - Wissam Ben Yedder opened the scoring with Sevilla's first attack:

Firmino and the wonderful Mohamed Salah put Liverpool 2-1 up before they were carved open again by a wonderfully slick move finished by Joaquin Correa.

Since then Liverpool have drawn in Moscow and beaten Maribor home and away to move a point clear of Sevilla at the top of Group E.

After that error-strewn embarrassment at Wembley against Tottenham, Liverpool have won their last four games with impressive comfort. Salah has won hearts and minds miles beyond L4, Mané is back and 'Phil' Coutinho looks slicker by the day.

Best-priced accumulators | New customer offers More

Sevilla have lost three of their past five Liga games but overturned that out of character 5-1 defeat by Spartak away with a 2-1 home victory three weeks ago. But they haven't lost at home since precisely 366 days ago. Presuming Spartak muller Maribor, a point here would mean a draw in Liverpool's last match would suffice. Defeat, though, could be costly because Sevilla will play Maribor last and make Liverpool vulnerable to a Spartak victory.