Sevilla vs Liverpool: Team news, injuries and suspensions

Liverpool train at the at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium on the eve of their game with Sevilla - Getty Images Europe

What is it?

It's the Champions League Group E game between five-time Uefa Cup and Europa League winner Sevilla and five-time European Cup winners Liverpool.

When is it?

Tonight, so that's Tuesday Nov 21, 2017.

What time is kick-off?

German referee Felix Brych will get the match at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium under way at 7.45pm (GMT), the now traditional start time for Champions League fixtures. Brych, incidentally, will be joined by compatriots Mark Borsch and Stefan Lupp who will be running the lines while Jan Seidel will be fourth official.

What TV channel is it on?

The match will be broadcast on BT Sport with the programme starting at 7pm. Alternatively, you can follow all the build-up, live minute-by-minute action and, of course, post-match analysis right here. Just bookmark this page and come back at around 6.30pm.

What is the team news?

Daniel Carriço and Nico Pareja are both sidelined for tonight's match while Simon Kjaer is expected to start at centre-back in place of Johannes Geis.

Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo has no suspended players, though Sergio Escudero is just one booking away from earning a suspension.

Sevilla (probable 4-3-3): Rico; Mercado, Kjær, Lenglet, Escudero; Banega, N’Zonzi, Pizarro; Sarabia, Yedder, Correa.

