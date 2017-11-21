Sevilla vs Liverpool: Team news, injuries and suspensions
What is it?
It's the Champions League Group E game between five-time Uefa Cup and Europa League winner Sevilla and five-time European Cup winners Liverpool.
When is it?
Tonight, so that's Tuesday Nov 21, 2017.
What time is kick-off?
German referee Felix Brych will get the match at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium under way at 7.45pm (GMT), the now traditional start time for Champions League fixtures. Brych, incidentally, will be joined by compatriots Mark Borsch and Stefan Lupp who will be running the lines while Jan Seidel will be fourth official.
What TV channel is it on?
The match will be broadcast on BT Sport with the programme starting at 7pm. Alternatively, you can follow all the build-up, live minute-by-minute action and, of course, post-match analysis right here. Just bookmark this page and come back at around 6.30pm.
What is the team news?
Daniel Carriço and Nico Pareja are both sidelined for tonight's match while Simon Kjaer is expected to start at centre-back in place of Johannes Geis.
Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo has no suspended players, though Sergio Escudero is just one booking away from earning a suspension.
Sevilla (probable 4-3-3): Rico; Mercado, Kjær, Lenglet, Escudero; Banega, N’Zonzi, Pizarro; Sarabia, Yedder, Correa.
Jürgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager, is likely to keep changes to a minimum for the Champions League match against Sevilla in Spain.
Goalkeeper Loris Karius comes back in for European games, while Joe Gomez is expected to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back as Klopp continues his policy of rotating the youngsters.
Emre Can and James Milner, both substitutes for Saturday's win over Southampton, are pushing for starts in midfield, with Ragnar Klavan set to continue at centre-back in the absence of the injured Joel Matip.
Liverpool (probable 4-3-3): Karius; Gomez, Lovren, Klavan, Moreno; Henderson, Can, Coutinho; Mane, Salah, Firmino.
What are they saying?
"These big games often bring great expectations, but we must play smart and avoid a crazy back-and-forth game.
"This type of game will not benefit us. We must have the composure to pick the right plan and execute it with balance.
"We suffered against their speed when we gave the ball away. We were not set up properly and we will have to keep that in mind. We can't afford to lose the ball recklessly because Liverpool will make you pay."
Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo
"In the group stage you cannot choose where you get the points from but when you get to the end the more decisive games are.
"It felt quite average when we conceded a goal at home to Sevilla [to draw 2-2 at Anfield] and if we had not conceded this goal the situation would have been even better.
"This is 'the' game, against Sevilla in Seville. They are a very experienced football-playing team and that's the Champions League.
"The atmosphere here is really famous and it is our job to make the game not that enjoyable – other teams try it when they come to Anfield.
"I have played twice here with two teams – Mainz and Dortmund – and it [the atmosphere] depends on the performance.
"But we are not here to enjoy the atmosphere, we are here to get a result."
Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp
What are the odds?
Sevilla to win:15/8
Draw: 5/2
Liverpool to win: 7/5
What's our prediction?
Klopp's side arrive in Spain full of confidence and will be desperate to confirm their place in the play offs while also sending a message out to Europe that, despite their recent defensive woes, can compete at the highest level. Coupled with the fact that Sevilla have failed to keep a clean sheet against a top-flight team since the end of Sept, Telegraph Sport are backing Liverpool for the win: 1-2.