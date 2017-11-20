Sevilla vs Liverpool: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Liverpool can potentially secure their place in the knockout stage of the Champions League when they take on Sevilla on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp's side currently lead the way in Group E and they are one point ahead of Tuesday's opponents coming into the game.

The teams shared the spoils when they met at Anfield in September, but Reds fans will be hopeful that they can snatch maxmum points in Spain.

Game Sevilla vs Liverpool Date Tuesday, November 21 Time 19:45 GMT / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 2 and by live stream using the BT Sport app.