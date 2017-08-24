Seydou Doumbia sends Sporting Lisbon to Champions League Group stage

The 29-year-old was on song as the Lions roared to the European club competition group stage on Wednesday night in a classic fashion

Ivorian Seydou Doumbia was on target in Sporting CP 5-1 rout of Romanian side Steaua Bucuresti as they qualified for the group stage of the Uefa Champions League.

The on loan forward wasted no time in registering his first goal for his side after getting the better side of goalkeeper Florin Nita three minutes before the quarter half-hour mark but Junior Morais restored parity to his side before the half-time break.

Marcos Acuna found the net on the hour mark and Gelson Martins doubled the lead four minutes after.

Bas Dost took the game beyond their hapless hosts when he fired home in the 75th minutes and Rodrigo Andres Battaglia sealed the victory for Jorge Jesus’ men two minutes before the referee calls time.

The first leg has earlier ended 0-0 in Arena Nationala and the Lions will wait to see their opponents when the draw is done.