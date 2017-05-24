Shabba will not leave Kaizer Chiefs for Cape Town City – agent

Shabba’s agent described reports that his client is wanted by Cape Town City as a joke, adding that Chiefs won’t agree to sell their vice-captain

Siphiwe Tshabalala’s business manager Jazzman Mahlakgane is confident that Kaizer Chiefs will reject Cape Town City’s bid for the veteran midfielder.

Earlier this month, City’s chairman John Comitis was quoted as saying he planned to break the bank for the services of Shabba as well as Percy Tau of Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of next season.

However, Mahlakgane laughed off the report, saying he doesn’t think Tshabalala will leave Amakhosi for City as he’s still happy at the club.

“This report about Shabba and Cape Town City is a joke. It won’t happen. Shabba is happy at Chiefs. So, there’s no reason for him to leave. I don’t think Chiefs will even entertain City’s bid for Shabba,” Mahlakgane told Isolezwe.

The 32-year-old, who has been with the Glamour Boys for a decade, rediscovered his old form this season, and scored some important goals which kept the team firmly in the title race.

Shabba is one of the most respected and decorated footballers in the country, having won every major trophy available in the PSL over the last 10 years with Chiefs.

His current contract with the Soweto giants will come to an end in June 2018, meaning City will have to submit a formal bid to Chiefs if they really want to sign him for the upcoming campaign.