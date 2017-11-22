How the shadow of Ben Stokes still falls on England heading into Ashes series

Certain images will forever be associated with Ashes series. Triumphant scenes at the Sydney Cricket Ground or the Oval; teams being presented to His or Her Majesty at Lord’s; the Adelaide scoreboard, more than a century old; and England batsmen fending off bouncers from Australian fast bowlers at the WACA or the Gabba.

England in this Ashes series have to make sure that the defining image of this tour is not a picture taken in the early hours of 25 September. The traditional starting place for an England tour used to be the docks in Tilbury before the party set sail via Suez, or at least Heathrow. Anywhere but outside a nightclub on the Triangle, a complex of buildings of that shape, in central Bristol.

Ben Stokes should have been lining up at the Gabba alongside Joe Root as his official vice-captain; as “the world-class number five” which England’s head coach Trevor Bayliss sees him becoming; as the successor to Ian Botham and Andrew Flintoff as the charismatic allrounder that Australia have never had since Keith Miller; as England’s best allround fielder; as the bowler who can find the biggest reverse-swing; as the Pied Piper, in the dressing-room and on the field, the leader of those less assertive than himself, which means everyone. Instead, there was a vacuum where there should have been a ginger-haired allrounder at the Gabba.

The outside of the Mbargo nightclub is painted purple. If that should not have been a warning, then the CCTV camera on the wall about 12 feet above the pavement should have been.

There was simply no precedent - whether in the official or secret histories of English cricket - for the violence that followed. The physique of England cricketers was never designed with physical contact in mind, except if they are the son of a professional rugby league player from New Zealand.