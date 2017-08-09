Shadow of history casts dark clouds at Newcastle as Rafa Benitez is left to lament transfer failures

From jubilation to growing alarm: just another three months in the life of Newcastle United. It has hardly been a secret that Rafa Benitez is concerned with a transfer window that has failed to significantly strengthen the side he led back to the Premier League.

He spoke today, in-depth, for the first time about the frustration that has seen momentum stop at the club he took to the title. There was no mention that it was not quite like the brochure, as Kevin Keegan had so famously said so many years previously, but it felt like that.

“I am not happy,” he said. “I am not happy with what we did, but at the same time for me it's a challenge. I try to do my best.

"At the end of the season we were ready. Then we tried to sign the players we wanted to at this time. We couldn't do it, for different reasons. Now we are going a little bit late, the market is crazy and it’s not a question of money. Sometimes the money is there but the players are not available.

“Am I happy with the way that we did things? No. Am I frustrated? Yes. But at the time same time I am trying to be positive. I am fully committed to the fans, the club, my players. I try to manage and to improve the squad with the players who are available to make sure we are stronger than we are now. I don’t know by how much but I will try to do my best.”

He was asked about his future and if there was any danger of him leaving.

“It’s very difficult because my Chinese is not good enough!” he joked (there has been reported interested from clubs in China). “I am trying to do my best now, it has to be something that you can control but at the moment I am fully commitment to do the best I can now.”

It is the shadow of history that is causing concern, and there remains an undercurrent of 2008, when the Newcastle owner Mike Ashley failed to back the then-manager Keegan. “We have good characters and we’ll spend the next couple of days doing our very best to bring quality players in,” Keegan had said at the end of August. They were the last words he ever said as Newcastle manager.

Keegan, the most important figure in Newcastle’s modern history, eventually sued the club successfully for constructive dismal.

He had wanted to build a team to compete way beyond the relegation safety scrap, as is now the case with Benitez and to that end came a damning warning from Alan Shearer.

