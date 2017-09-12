From the shadows - Jemerson shining in the spotlight in new-look Monaco

There were an array of stars as Monaco won Ligue 1 last season, with Kylian Mbappe, Radamel Falcao, Benjamin Mendy and Thomas Lemar regularly grabbing the headlines.

But though the free-scoring nature of Leonardo Jardim’s side made it easy to overlook the contribution made by the defenders, centre-back Jemerson was undoubtedly one of the best players in his position over the course of the campaign.

The 25-year-old joined Monaco in January 2015 from Atletico Mineiro, arriving for a fee of €11 million, and came with a big reputation.

He won the title of Revelation of the Year in the Brazilian league in 2014, though his path to that prize was a complicated one, having been turned down by Palmeira, Santos and Vasco Da Gama. Even at Atletico Mineiro, it took an injury to regular starter Rever to finally allow him regular football.

“At his age, I think he’s the best there is today,” said former Bordeaux defender Henrique to Samba Foot. “Sometimes he can lack a bit of concentration, but he is still young and has everything required to make a great career.”

Jardim was perhaps a little concerned about the more erratic aspects of the youngster's game and consequently he played only four matches in his first six months in France. He was being primed for his first full campaign, in which he excelled as the Stade Louis II side claimed an astonishing title.

Jemerson played 34 times in the league last term, leading the way at the back as Jardim’s men conceded only 31 times in Le Championnat – the second best record behind only Paris Saint-Germain.

Now the Brazilian, who has been capped once for his country, has been handed even more responsibility due to the loss of many other stars. His initial response has been a positive one, despite the weekend’s heavy defeat in Nice.

He has proven his goal threat once again by already matching last season’s tally, grabbing Monaco’s opener of their title defence in a 3-2 victory over Toulouse, before also registering against Dijon a week later.

Standing at just over 6ft tall, he cuts a more imposing presence than his physique might suggest, though with Kamil Glik alongside him in the heart of the defensive unit, there is only a limited onus on him to be the dominant aerial partner.

