Shahrul stays with Perak, looks for a better 2018 season

Shahrul Saad is staying put with Perak and seek to improve on a relatively successful campaign for The Bos Gaurus.

Fans of the Bos Gaurus can breath a huge relief as a Shahrul confirms to Goal that he will be staying with Perak for the upcoming 2018 season.

With the other teams in full gear trying to recruit players to fill up their respective squads for next season's challenge, things have been rather quiet on the Perak front.

However this latest development should come as a positive sign as Perak look to improve on a fifth place finish in the 2017 Super League and a semi-final appearance in the Malaysia Cup.

"I will still stay with Perak, it's just a matter of putting pen to paper and signing the contract," said Shahrul when met at a Puma coaching clinic in Subang Jaya on Saturday.

The midfielder who can operate as a central defender also gave praise to the job that Mehmet Durakovic has done since taking over the reins at Perak.

"I think he [Durakovic] did well. He's close to the players. The first year with him was very positive and hopefully we can build on that next season. We did well in 2017, so we will have to improve on that next year," added Shahrul.

Having been a fixture of the Malaysia national team prior to Nelo Vingada's arrival, Shahrul was not called up when in the dual header against DPR Korea.

The 24-year-old is keen to regain a place in the national team but knows that he has to put in the shift for Perak first before thinking about putting on the other yellow jersey once again.

"We will see about that but first I have to perform for my club. If I can't do that, then no point talking about national team. I will of course try my hardest to get back in the team," he said.