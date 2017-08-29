Shai Hope hits stunning century as West Indies punish England in thrilling second Test at Headingley

England were punished for their poor fielding in the end: Getty

What a victory by West Indies. What a performance from Shai Hope and, last but not least, what a Test match.

For now the inquests for England can wait. This was a thrilling, fluctuating contest over five days that not only gave a welcome shot in the arm to West Indian cricket but to the game’s oldest format itself.

A group of players that were humiliated and denigrated in equal measure following their innings-and-209-run capitulation in the opening match of the series at Edgbaston have, just ten days later, pulled off one of the great Test-match victories.

They will now travel to Lord’s next week level at 1-1 and with confidence they can secure their first series win in this country since 1988. From where the tourists were after Edgbaston, this five-wicket triumph represents a truly astonishing turnaround.

No team other than the fabled Australians of 1948, Don Bradman’s Invincibles, have chased down more than the 322 runs West Indies did here to win a Test at Headingley. It was probably apt that this result was forged on the back of a truly magnificent and historic performance from a man named Hope.

Nobody had score centuries in each innings during the previous 534 first-class matches on this ground. However, Shai Hope defied history by following up his first-innings 147 with a magnificent unbeaten 118 that got his team over the line to reach their target with 4.4 overs to spare.

The Bajan, still just 23 and playing only his 12th Test, achieved what team-mate Kraigg Brathwaite narrowly missed out on earlier in the day when the opener was dismissed on 95 having made 134 in his team’s first innings.

And it was that pair’s two huge third-wicket stands in this match, the partnership of 144 on this final day following up the 246 they posted on the second that ultimately proved decisive.

It’s hard to overstate how big underdogs West Indies were before this match began. They had not won a Test in England for 17 years. In that period they had before this, won just two matches away from the Caribbean against opposition other than Zimbabwe or Bangladesh.

And, after overturning a first-innings deficit of 169 to set West Indies a target that looked out of reach when this final day began, England will be shell-shocked.

Many might argue Joe Root, in just his second series as captain, got his declaration on the fourth evening badly wrong.

