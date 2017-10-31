Shaken Bandari want maximum points against Muhoroni

Bandari forward Darius Msagha believes his team will register a second successive win against the Millers on Wednesday

Bandari FC will be eying their second win in a row when they play Muhoroni Youth in a Kenyan Premier League match on Wednesday.

The Dockers have not been in fine form of late, losing five matches consecutively before downing Nakumatt FC by a solitary goal in their latest outing.

Bandari forward Darius Msagha is upbeat his team will register a second successive win against the Millers.

"It is definitely going to be a tough match, Muhoroni wants a win to get off the relegation zone, but we also want a win to meet our objective. I believe our win against Nakumatt was a morale-boosting one and we will also manage to get another one.

"We have been shaky at times, however, all is well now and we are going for nothing less than a win," Msagha told Goal.

Bandari were forced to seek refuge at Ahero Police Station on their way to Kisumu, after the team bumped into rioting youths following the announcement of Presidential election result on Monday.