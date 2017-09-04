Shakes Mashaba backs Bafana Bafana to bounce back against Cape Verde

The former Bafana coach believes the national team can bounce back against the Blue Sharks on Tuesday

Bafana Bafana might be licking their wounds following their 2-1 loss against Cape Verde on Friday, but Stuart Baxter and his boys will need to pick themselves up when they take on the Blue Sharks again on Tuesday, if they want to have any hope of qualifying for the 2018 Fifa World Club.

One person who believes that Bafana can bounce back is former national team coach Shakes Mashaba. But the 67-year-old believes that they will need to rectify their mistakes to avoid a repeat of what happened in Praia.

“We can only hope that come Tuesday, we are rectifying this mistake,” Mashaba told Phakaaathi.

“We need to make sure that we win this game and we please our people and bring smiles on their faces. We have got the potential … our players can reverse this.

“If you look at that game that we played against Cape Verde [on Friday] we should have scored three or four goals in the first 20 or 25 minutes but most unfortunately we couldn’t and that team kept on gaining momentum,” he added.

Going into the clash, Mashaba believes that Bafana will need to go for broke especially because the game is on home soil.

“With these kinds of matches, you’ve got to make sure that you win your matches at home,” he said.

“If you look at the other results, Nigeria beat Cameroon 4-0, who thought that would happen?

“It means from now on it is win at all costs, we don’t have to think of a draw now. Let’s play our games and not wait for other people to do things for us. Go work hard and make sure we get the maximum points,” he concluded.