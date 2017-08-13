Shakes Mashaba promises to be back in the Bafana Bafana hot seat

Mashaba has three stints with Bafana Bafana in the past, but despite fast approaching his 70's, he says he's not done yet on the international stage

Shakes Mashaba has vowed to return to the South African senior national team as head coach in future following his unceremonious sacking in December last year.

“I don’t doubt that I will one day go back to coach Bafana Bafana,” Mashaba told City Press.

The 67-year-old mentor, is currently working as a Nedbank Talent scout in its Ke Yona programme, and he believes he has a good track record to return to the national team as head coach.

“My track record allows me to go back to Bafana,” Mashaba said.

Mashaba was dismissed in December after being found guilty of gross misconduct, insubordination and bringing the South African Football Association (Safa) into disrepute.

He is still baffled why he was given the boot after the 2-1 win over Senegal in the 2018 Fifa World Cup in November 2016.

“I don’t really know what happened that evening. I will be happy if someone were to come and tell me. No one has told me to my face what the problem was because in football, they take the long route. I want to be like an owl that knows where it is going and when to pounce,” Mashaba said.

Mashaba is reportedly in talks with an unnamed PSL club with a view of taking over as head coach.