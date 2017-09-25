Shakespeare reveals Mahrez nickname after failed summer transfer

The Foxes boss disclosed that the Algeria international has a new name in training following his failed transfer move away from the King Power Stadium

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare revealed that Riyad Mahrez got himself a nickname after returning to Leicester at the end of the transfer window.

Despite handing in a transfer request, the 26-year-old could not secure a new club before the end of the transfer deadline amid offers from Arsenal, AS Roma and top European clubs.

Shakespeare disclosed that the 2016 PFA Player of the Year is been called Tom Hanks in the Terminal movie, where the character is refused entry into the United States.

“I was sitting at home and got a phone call from Jon [Rudkin, director of football] saying the Algerian FA had given Riyad permission to miss the game,” Shakespeare told The Telegraph.

“It was a real knife-edge time and we were in the hands of other people. We understood he wanted to move because he’d made it clear but the owners wanted a realistic price.

“Dealing with that was another moment in the managerial experience. He came back to training after the window closed and we were calling him Tom Hanks out of The Terminal.”