Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca increases prospect of Everton move by revealing Premier League ambition
Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca has revealed that he wants to work in the Premier League, which could prompt renewed interest from Everton.
According to sources in Portugal, Fonseca was among the candidates Everton considered to replace Roberto Martinez in 2016 before appointing Ronald Koeman.
Koeman is under pressure following a poor start to the season and Everton were only spared another defeat at Brighton by a late Wayne Rooney penalty.
Fonseca may figure on Everton’s wanted list once again if the Toffees decide to sack Koeman, whose team face Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday night before entertaining Arsenal in the Premier League next Sunday.
Whether or not Everton come in for him, Fonseca wants to manage in England after guiding Shakhtar to a Ukrainian treble in his first season in charge at the club and impressing in the Champions League this term.
Shakhtar produced one of the shocks of the competition so far by beating Napoli in Group F and then earned the praise of Pep Guardiola after a battling 2-0 defeat to Manchester City. They travel to Holland to face Feyenoord on Tuesday night.
“All coaches want to go to England and I am one,” said Fonseca in an exclusive interview with Telegraph Sport. “I have this dream and I believe this can happen. I believe a lot this can happen. If it’s soon or not, I have this dream.
“I have a big, big passion about the game and the atmosphere in England is amazing. I hope one day to live it. It’s the biggest league in the world. For any coach, to work in England can be amazing. You have the best coaches and the best players.”
Fonseca’s Shakhtar contract is due to expire at the end of the season and asked if he has a timescale on when he’d like to come to England, the 44-year-old Portuguese, who speaks perfect English, said: “I hope soon, but I don’t know when. I finish my contract with Shakhtar at the end of this season. They start to try to speak with me and we will see what happens. At this moment I am focussed on our league and the Champions League.”
Guardiola is believed to be willing to give Fonseca his personal seal of approval for a Premier League job and the pair have spoken since Shakhtar’s defeat away at City.
Fonseca guided Pacos Ferreira to a surprise third-place finish in the Portuguese Primeira Liga in 2013. His work there earned him a move to then-champions Porto, but after selling a number of key players in his first season the club found themselves off the pace and he was sacked in March 2014.
Having rebuilt his reputation back at Pacos, Fonseca joined Braga in 2015 and guided them to their first Portuguese Cup success in 50 years with victory over Porto. The club also finished fourth in the league and reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League.
He took the Shakhtar job last summer to prove himself outside Portugal, even though the club are homeless after being forced to move out of their stadium in 2014 due to the war in Donbas.
The fact Shakhtar train in Kiev and play games almost 500 kilometres away in Kharkiv, having originally played in front of attendances as low as 600 in Lviv, makes Fonseca’s achievement of winning the Ukrainian Premier League, the Ukrainian Cup and the Ukrainian Super Cup all the more remarkable.
“We are in Kiev, training every day but we never play at home,” said Fonesca. “We play in Kharkiv and it’s very difficult. We don’t have our supporters, we must travel every weekend. It’s a one-hour flight and we do that every week. We are all the time in hotels and with the Champions League as well, we just travel all the time. We are all the time flying and in the hotel. For a weekend game, we travel the day before the game.
“Now we have more fans watching us because Kharkiv is near to Donetsk. When the war started, many people from Donetsk went to Kharkiv to live. So now we have between 10,000-12,000 per game which isn’t bad.
“The first season, we played half of the season in Lviv and it was amazing because sometimes we only had 600 or 1,000 in the stadium. We decided to move to Kharkiv because there are more people from Donetsk and now the people start to go to see the games. It is a strange situation and to live it is not easy, but I knew about it before I signed.
“We have a big fight here with Dynamo Kiev, but we won the league for the first time since Shakhtar left Donetsk. That was an amazing thing for the club and the fans.
“The goal this season is to win everything in Ukraine again and try to do well in the Champions League. Getting through the group stages would be a big, big, big thing. Everybody in the Ukraine would be very proud of this, not just people from Donetsk.”