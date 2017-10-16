Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca increases prospect of Everton move by revealing Premier League ambition

Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca has revealed that he wants to work in the Premier League, which could prompt renewed interest from Everton.

According to sources in Portugal, Fonseca was among the candidates Everton considered to replace Roberto Martinez in 2016 before appointing Ronald Koeman.

Koeman is under pressure following a poor start to the season and Everton were only spared another defeat at Brighton by a late Wayne Rooney penalty.

Fonseca may figure on Everton’s wanted list once again if the Toffees decide to sack Koeman, whose team face Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday night before entertaining Arsenal in the Premier League next Sunday.

Whether or not Everton come in for him, Fonseca wants to manage in England after guiding Shakhtar to a Ukrainian treble in his first season in charge at the club and impressing in the Champions League this term.

Shakhtar produced one of the shocks of the competition so far by beating Napoli in Group F and then earned the praise of Pep Guardiola after a battling 2-0 defeat to Manchester City. They travel to Holland to face Feyenoord on Tuesday night.

“All coaches want to go to England and I am one,” said Fonseca in an exclusive interview with Telegraph Sport. “I have this dream and I believe this can happen. I believe a lot this can happen. If it’s soon or not, I have this dream.

