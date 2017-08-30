Shakib stars as Bangladesh claim first Test win over Australia

There was jubilation in Dhaka as Bangladesh beat Australia for the first time in Test cricket on a dramatic fourth day.

Shakib Al Hasan took 10 wickets in the match as Bangladesh claimed a sensational first Test victory over Australia on day four, winning by 20 runs despite a century from David Warner.

In pursuit of a target of 265 to win, Australia quickly fell to 28-2 on day three only to then mount a recovery and boost their prospects of victory, closing on 109-2 with opener Warner on 75.

Warner made a brilliant 19th Test hundred on the penultimate day in Dhaka, but all-rounder Shakib (5-85) claimed another five-wicket haul, having also made 84 with the bat in the first innings, as the tourists collapsed from 158-2 to 244 all out.

It all went wrong for Australia after the powerful Warner (112 from 135 balls) was trapped leg before wicket attempting to sweep spinner Shakib, who finished with magnificent match figures of 10-153.

Australia still appeared in decent shape within 100 runs of victory and only three wickets down with captain Steve Smith at the crease.

However, Smith feathered Shakib behind for 37 and the Tigers ripped through the middle order, Taijul Islam taking 3-60 as Pat Cummins was left stranded on a Test-best 33 not out after threatening to rescue Australia.

Warner has endured a miserable time facing spin on the subcontinent, but the left-hander continued to frustrate the Tigers despite plenty of inconsistent bounce at the start of a decisive fourth day.



The vice-captain swept Taijul for four to bring up 100-run stand, Smith making only 28 of those runs, and breathed a sigh of relief when he attempted the same shot on 98, failing to make any contact despite a huge Bangladesh appeal for caught behind.

Warner reached three figures by cutting the same bowler through the gap at cover for two before Smith had some fortune on 29 when Tamim Iqbal failed to hold on to a chance to get rid of the skipper.

It was the impressive Shakib who got the breakthrough, ending a stand of 130 by trapping Warner in front, a review from the centurion proving to be in vain.

Smith soon followed attempting to cut Shakib and the tourists' innings fell apart with their best two batsmen back in the pavilion.

Peter Handscomb, Matthew Wade and Ashton Agar were dismissed before lunch and Glenn Maxwell (14) went from the first ball after the interval, Shakib bowling the dangerous right-hander when he went back attempting a cut.

Bangladesh were just one wicket away from victory when Soumya Sarkar took an excellent catch running backwards from slip after Nathan Lyon gloved Mehedi Hasan on the sweep, but Cummins provided some late drama.

The paceman smashed a couple of huge sixes to make the Tigers sweat, but Taijul trapped the injured Josh Hazlewood, who will return home due to a side strain, leg before to spark jubilant scenes.