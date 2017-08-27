Shambolic display at Anfield sees Arsenal hit three-year Premier League low

The Gunners put in an abject display on their latest visit to Liverpool, with Arsene Wenger's side failing to record a single effort on target

Arsenal’s dismal display in a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool saw them fail to record a shot on target for the first time in almost three years.

The Gunners never got started at Anfield, with the hosts easing their way to a comfortable victory.

The north London outfit struggled for fluency throughout, with their abject performance drawing plenty of criticism.

Worryingly for Arsene Wenger, who had Alexis Sanchez back in his starting XI and Alexandre Lacazette on the bench, his team were unable to trouble Loris Karius at any stage.

0 - Arsenal didn’t attempt a single shot on target in a Premier League game for the first time since October 5th 2014 (vs Chelsea). Weak. pic.twitter.com/nAVMZyeIdJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 27, 2017

Arsenal have now drawn a blank in back-to-back Premier League fixtures – both on the road.

They were edged out by Stoke City last week, before being blown away by Liverpool on Merseyside.

While they are struggling in the final third of the field, they are also falling a long way short of the expected standard at the back.

Shipping four at Anfield means that the Gunners have now conceded eight times in their opening three fixtures of the 2017-18 campaign – having had the worst defensive record of the top six last term.