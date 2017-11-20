Shane Sutton condemned by British cyclists over TUEs claim
British cyclists have angrily condemned former performance director Shane Sutton for declaring that applying for a Therapeutic Use Exemption was a legitimate way to “find a gain” if athletes felt below their best.
Following his appearance on a BBC documentary about the scandals to engulf the country’s most successful Olympic and Paralympic sport – including the controversy over injections given to Sir Bradley Wiggins before his 2012 Tour de France triumph – Sutton came under attack over his justification for the use of TUEs on his watch.
Sutton, who was also a coach at Team Sky, told Britain’s Cycling Superheroes he had “definitely” never crossed the line and broken any rules but added: “If you have an athlete who is 95 per cent ready and that little five per cent niggle or injury that is troubling him … if you can get that TUE to get him to 100 per cent, yeah, of course you would in those days.” Asked whether “finding the gains might mean getting the TUE”, Sutton laughed and said: “Finding the gains might be getting a TUE? Um, yes, because the rules allow you to do that.”
It emerged last year that Wiggins was granted three TUEs for Kenacort, a corticosteroid with alleged performance-enhancing properties, prior to the three biggest road races of his career, including the 2012 Tour. Britain’s most decorated Olympian and Team Sky say the medicine was prescribed to treat genuine pollen allergies and that the TUEs were signed off by all the necessary authorities, which they were.
But Sutton’s disclosure raised further questions about the motive behind such applications, prompting both Olympic champion Katie Archibald and Paralympic icon Jody Cundy to hit out at the outspoken Australian. Archibald, who won team pursuit gold in Rio alongside Laura Kenny, branded his comments “outrageous”, adding: “That’s completely against the ethics of the sport.” She declared it “distressing” and “frustrating” to hear Sutton use the expression “gains” in association with TUEs given the term “marginal gains” is synonymous with British cycling’s success.
“Certainly, nobody in my squad would attach that practice to the phrase marginal gains,” she said.
Seven-time Paralympic champion Cundy was even more forthright, saying of Sutton: “If that’s the attitude people are taking to medical things then it's a good job he's gone.
“It’s disappointing to hear that the TUE system was abused but I don’t think it’s just our country, it’s the whole world and it was seen as, ‘If they’re doing it, then we’ll do it.’
“It annoys the hell out of me because you’re doing something to beat somebody without having to put in the same effort.”
And he added: “It p----s me off that there are people out there who are willing to abuse it to get an advantage. The whole marginal gains thing, I’m guessing, they have looked at it and gone, ‘That’s somewhere where we can do it’, and that crosses the border for me.”
British Cycling chief executive Julie Harrington said she was “disappointed” by Sutton’s comments and the impact they would have, revealing not one current GB athlete was on a TUE.