Shane Sutton to make return to track cycling in Manchester as China coach
Shane Sutton will make his return to track cycling on Friday, 18 months after his controversial exit from British Cycling, when the latest round of the UCI Track World Cup series begins in Manchester.
Sutton - who as head coach oversaw Team GB's gold rush at both Beijing 2008 and London 2012 - accepted a post as head coach of China two weeks ago.
The Australian was initially suspended from his role as British Cycling performance director pending an internal investigation following allegations of bullying and discrimination made by former track sprinter Jess Varnish and various para-cyclists.
The 60 year-old resigned shortly afterwards, kick-starting 12 months of turmoil at British Cycling with a stinging independent review ultimately concluding that the world-class performance programme had operated a “culture of fear”.
There is still an oustanding UK Anti-Doping investigation into Team Sky and British Cycling.
Despite the circumstances surrounding his exit Sutton said he had received a warm welcome from former colleagues on his return.
"I'm excited to be back and what's been really nice is the reception I've had,” he was quoted as saying on ITV.com. "A few people came over to say 'hello' when we unloaded the bikes on Monday but we were training on Tuesday and there were lots of hugs and handshakes from the GB guys. But I'll be all decked out in China colours on Friday and it should be fun.”
Sutton said he was not expecting much from his riders this weekend, with many of China’s more established stars having retired after this year’s National Games, a quadrennial competition like the Olympics.
The Australian added that he would be dividing his time between China and Europe over the next 12 months and would like to establish a training base for their endurance riders in Italy so that they can train and compete on the road during the European summer.
Great Britain have named a mixture of established stars and young talent for the event with Olympic team pursuit gold medallists Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker - both now individual world champions in their own right in the omnium and points race respectively - leading the women’s endurance side. They will compete together in the Madison which should be a crowd pleaser. Katy Marchant and Sophie Capewell will contest the sprint events.
For the men, three-time Olympic champion Ed Clancy is the headline name in the endurance squad along with fellow Olympic gold medallist Steven Burke. Double Olympic champion Phil Hindes will compete in the sprints with youngsters Jack Carlin, Ryan Owens and Joe Truman also named.