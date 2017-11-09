Shane Sutton to make return to track cycling in Manchester as China coach

Shane Sutton will be back on the track, but this time heading up the China team - PAUL COOPER

Shane Sutton will make his return to track cycling on Friday, 18 months after his controversial exit from British Cycling, when the latest round of the UCI Track World Cup series begins in Manchester.

Sutton - who as head coach oversaw Team GB's gold rush at both Beijing 2008 and London 2012 - accepted a post as head coach of China two weeks ago.

The Australian was initially suspended from his role as British Cycling performance director pending an internal investigation following allegations of bullying and discrimination made by former track sprinter Jess Varnish and various para-cyclists.

The 60 year-old resigned shortly afterwards, kick-starting 12 months of turmoil at British Cycling with a stinging independent review ultimately concluding that the world-class performance programme had operated a “culture of fear”.

There is still an oustanding UK Anti-Doping investigation into Team Sky and British Cycling.

Despite the circumstances surrounding his exit Sutton said he had received a warm welcome from former colleagues on his return.

Sutton oversaw Team GB's gold rush at both Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Credit: AFP More