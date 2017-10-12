Shanghai Masters: Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer win as Juan Martin del Potro makes late charge for ATP Tour Finals

Nadal is safely through to the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters: Getty

Rafael Nadal made it fourteen wins in a row on Thursday, as he crushed Italy’s Fabio Fognini 6-3 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters.

Nadal is aiming to win a third successive title after victories at the US Open and China Open, and is on course to finish as the year end World No 1 for the fourth time in his career.

“I played a very good match. I don't know how many mistakes, how many unforced errors, but very few. And I played very well in all aspects,” Nadal commented after his straight sets win.

“I have been doing things very well. This is a big result against a player like him after he won against Verdasco and Pouille in two good matches. So for sure today is a very good result for me and being in the quarterfinals of course is great news.”

Nadal dominated proceedings, wrapping up victory in a breezy 62-minutes. Fognini's solitary opportunity came early in the second set, when he created his only two break points of the match, but Nadal saved them both and did not look back. He faces Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov in the next round.

Roger Federer also moved serenely into the final eight, taking two minutes less than Nadal to see off the qualifier Alexandr Dolgopolov 6-4 6-2. Richard Gasquet is up next for the Swiss.

Federer is in pursuit of his second Shanghai Masters title (Getty)