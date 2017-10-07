Sharks 0-0 AFC Leopards: Ingwe held in drab contest

Ingwe under coach Robert Matano came into the match seeking to revenge first leg defeat against the newcomers

AFC Leopards and Kariobangi Sharks settled to a barren draw in a league match played on Saturday.

Ingwe under coach Robert Matano came into the match seeking to revenge first leg defeat against the newcomers. Sharks had floored AFC Leopards 2-0 in the first leg.

Coach Matano replaced keeper Ian Otieno with Gabriel Andika while Michael Kibwage started in place of Robinson Kamura, who is away with Harambee Stars in Thailand.

Aziz Okaka also started alongside Marselus Ingotsi. Sharks were also without influential duo Patillah Omotto and Mousa Juma, with coach William Muluya drafting into the squad Christopher Kimathi and Duke Aduya.

Sharks created good chances in opening stages with Cavin Odongo and Ellie Asieche troubling AFC Leopards defence. The two combined well earlier on but their effort was stopped by keeper Andika.

AFC Leopards’ best chance of the first 25 minutes came when Vincent Oburu failed to connect into an empty net a loose ball, after Duncan Otieno had delivered a free-kick.

AFC Leopards got the ball into the net when Vincent Oburu scored but the goal was ruled for offside. An injured Okaka was replaced by Haroun Nyakha as Ingwe continued to press for an opener, however, Sharks keeper Jeff Oyemba was alert.

Kariobangi Sharks XI: Jeff Oyemba, Michael Bodo, Pascal Ogweno, Geoffrey Shiveka (c), Paul Kamau, Christopher Kimathi, Sven Yidah, Mathew Odongo, Duke Abuya, Elly Asieche and Calvin Odongo.

Subs: Robert Mboya, Wycliffe Otieno, Stephen Odhiambo, Osborne Monday, Ibrahim Kitawi, Rodgers Omondi and Ebrimma Sanneh.

AFC Leopards XI: Gabriel Andika, Mike Kibwage, Lewis Wanami, Duncan Otieno, Abdalla Salim, Victor Majjid, Marselus Ingotsi, Whyvonne Isuza, Aziz Okaka, Vincent Oburu and Sammy Ndung'u.

Subs: Ian Otieno, Ramadhan Yakubu, Haron Nyakha, Alexis Kitenge, Jackson Juma and Rey Omondi.