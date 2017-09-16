Sharks 0-0 Sofapaka: Batoto ba Mungu slip from title race

Sofapaka dropped more points in their quest to win the title after a 0-0 draw against Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday.

The latest result could prove to be a major blow for Batoto ba Mungu, who were chasing for a second Kenyan Premier League title since promotion.

With Gor Mahia having opened a nine-point lead, Sofapaka will now need some sort of miracles to dislodge K’Ogalo at the summit.

Batoto Ba Mungu, who lost 2-1 to Ulinzi Stars in their mid-week match, may find themselves being dislodged from second place should Kakamega Homeboyz beat AFC Leopards on Sunday.

Kariobangi Sharks never gave Sofapaka any chance. The host created the opening chance of the match in the 7th minute when Duke Abuya slipped a pass through to Mathew Odongo, who composed himself, but his attempt went off target.

Sharks then earned the first corner of the game in the 8th minute after Patillah Omotto graciously fed Paul Kamau in the box, but Sofapaka defence played safe for a first corner.

The visitors responded with a dangerous cross into Sharks’ box in the 15th minute, but Michael Bodo cleared the danger. The first half was a game of missed chances.

Kariobangi continued with their attack on Sofapaka, but they could not find the target just yet. Abuya once against was greatly involved in Sharks’ open chance in the second half, when he delivered a cross inside the box for Ebrimma Sanneh, but the striker was unable to direct the ball into the net.

Sanneh was later pulled out for Rogers Omondi in the 57th minute. Sharks would then inject more pace with Francis Manoa and Ovella Ochieng coming in places of Elli Asieche and Mathew Odongo.

Ovella almost gave Sharks the lead from a deadly free-kick after Manoa was brought down just outside the danger zone. The resultant take-on missed the target by a few inches as Sofapaka held on.

Sofapaka remained second on the log with 41 points while Sharks moved to third with 38 points.

Kariobangi Sharks XI: Robert Mboya, Paul Kamau, Geoffrey Shiveka, Wycliffe Otieno, Michael Bodo, Sven Yidah, Elli Asieche, Patillah Omoto, Mathew Odongo, Duke Abuya and Ebrimma Sanneh.

Subs: Jeff Oyemba, Hillary Otieno, Christopher Kimathi, Cavin Odongo, Ovella Ochieng, Francis Manoa and Rogers Omondi.

Sofapaka XI: George Opiyo, Willis Ouma, Wesley Onguso, Aloro Rodgers, Jonathan Mugambi, Mike Kilume, Mike Oduor, Hillary Echesa, Umaru Kasumba, Ali Feni and Meshack Karani.

Subs: Reuben Juma, Okoti Humphrey, Kwanya Edmond, Oduor Kennedy, Ezekiel Okare, Mang'oli Bernard and Brian Magonya.