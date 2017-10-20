Sharks 0-2 AFC Leopards: Ingwe crowned GOtv Shield champions

Dominant Ingwe bagged their tenth Shield crown at the expense of a toothless Kariobangi Sharks in the final played on Friday

AFC Leopards were crowned GOtv Shield champions after seeing off Kariobangi Sharks 2-0 in the final played on Friday.

In the previous two meetings in the league, Sharks had been the best side, winning the first leg 2-0 before settling to a barren draw in the second.

With bitter rivals Gor Mahia almost assured their place in continental scene, AFC Leopards were in no mood to let the chance of joining them slip up and that was the main reason they started on a high, losing glorious opportunities in the first five minutes.

Raymond Omondi and Musa Mudde were at fault; the former taking too long to make a decision when on a one on one situation with the goalkeeper while the latter lacked composure to put the ball in the back of the net after the custodian had made a blunder of coming out off the goal and missed the ball in the process.

Nevertheless, that mattered less as in the 18th minute, Ingwe won a corner, taken by captain Duncan Otieno, and Abdalla 'Shittu' Salim rose highest to head the ball past Jeff Oyemba.

Sharks had two opportunities in the first half, one on the 23rd minute, Mathews Odongo shooting inches wide from outside the eighteen yard box. The realistic opportunity to get an equalizer fell on Masoud Juma, he stole behind 'Shittu' and Otieno, however, he failed to beat the on rushing keeper Gabriel Andika.

It was the same story after the break, AFC Leopards created many chances and were always a danger on the break, but the finishing lacked. The hardworking Juma, who was later joined by Ebrimmah Sanneh, tried in vain to get something for the Sharks as the slippery ground also led to some sort of instability.

As the promoted side pushed for an equalizer, Leopards executed their attacking tactics effectively with Oburu finally getting his sixth of the tournament to send the fans into ruptures.