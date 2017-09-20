Sharks 2-2 Posta Rangers: mailmen surrender two-goal advantage

Rangers blew away a perfect chance to move to third in the table after they surrendered a two-goal lead to settle for draw

Posta Rangers blew away a perfect chance to move to third in the Kenyan Premier League after they surrendered a two-goal advantage to settle for a 2-2 draw with Kariobangi Sharks.

The mailmen could have dislodged Kakamega Homeboyz in third place had they held to the lead, but once, again, a cowardice Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo's side were so determined to take their winless record to eight games despite taking a 2-0 lead with only 29 minutes on the clock.

Posta resorted to sticking to the half after taking the lead, probably hoping that Sharks’ would get tired of their constant throbbing after they went down. Posta took the lead in the 11th minute then doubled their effort 18 minutes later, thanks, to a Joseph Nyaga brace in the first half.

But Masoud Juma rose to the occasion to deny Omollo’s side a sweet double against Sharks, who lost the opening leg by a solitary goal in Nakuru.

Posta Rangers needed only 11 minutes on the pitch to open the scores when Nyaga slotted in the opener in an empty net.

Kariobangi Sharks’ goalkeeper Jeff Oyemba, who was making a return to action after missing last two games for his side, was severely punished by Nyaga for his poor clearance that landed right on the striker’s foot to slot home the opener.

Sharks, who made the first threat in the second minute after the opening whistle, staged a comeback with both Mathew Odongo, Patilla Omoto and Masoud Juma making penetration in Posta’s box with marauding threats but they were kept at bay.

Patilla would later sneak his way past a couple of Posta Rangers’ players, set up Masoud but he was too slow to get to the ball in time.

Odongo was involved in action again for Sharks when he floated in a threatening free-kick but it was checked by Posta Rangers, who retreated to their safe zone, giving Sharks more space to create chances.

Nyaga took advantage of the space at the back when he raced past the last man to slot home Posta Rangers’ second from a deadly counter-attack in the 29th minute with all Sharks’ players surging forward for an equalizer.

Patilla once again combined with his forward when he sent an out-foot pass that landed right on Masoud’s foot. The Harambee Stars striker composed himself to send the ball past the empty net after Posta keeper came out of his line to clear the ball.

But a marauding Masoud reduced the deficit with a minute to the break then completed his brace with nine minutes to the final whistle to the amazement of a stunned Posta Rangers’ players.

The draw temporarily pushed Sharks to third place in 39 points, same as Kakamega Homeboyz, who have a game against Sofapaka over the weekend. Posta Rangers also moved up three places to fifth with 38 points.