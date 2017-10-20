Sharks - AFC Leopards Preview: Can Ingwe claw Sharks in final?

With the continental ticket as well as Sh3 million at stake for the winner, this promises to be an entertaining outing for fans

Kariobangi Sharks has defied the odds to grace 2017 GOtv Shield final against nine time champions AFC Leopards.

After falling in the preliminaries in the past attempts, Sharks managed to go past minnows Bungoma Super Stars, Kenpoly, and Eldoret Youth, with Sofapaka and Sony Sugar posing the threat.

Ingwe had seemingly easier matches against Dero, Nairobi Stima, Bidco United, Wazito and Vihiga United. The two teams have already met twice this season, all in the Kenyan Premier league where Ingwe fell 2-0 in the first leg before managing a 0-0 draw in the second leg.

With the continental ticket as well as Sh3 million at stake for the winner, this promises to be an entertaining outing for the fans. AFC Leopards scored 27 goals in the process while their opponents netted twelve less.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kariobangi Sharks: Striker Masoud Juma has netted five times already, and he will want to continue with his fine record against Ingwe. Goalkeeper Jeff Oyemba is known for his reflexes, and he will be needed to produce them in abundance and stop Ingwe from winning.

AFC Leopards: The race for Golden boot is between Vincent Oburu and Masoud Juma, that hunger to be recognized might push the former to glory. Alexis Kitenge has also managed to hit the back of the net four times, he will be aiming to take the award from under the noses of Juma and his compatriot Oburu.

Kariobangi Sharks: Jeff Oyemba, Geoffrey Shiveka, Paul Kamau, Pascal Ogweno, Michael Bodo, Sven Yidah, Patillah Omoto, Duke Abuya ,Mathew Odongo, Ovella Ochieng and Masoud Juma.

AFC Leopards: Gabriel Andika, Lewis Wanami, Dennis Sikayi, Salim Abdalla, Duncan Otieno, Victor Majid, Musa Mudde ,Whyvonne Isuzza, Alexis Kitenge, Vincent Oburu and Marcellus Ingotsi.