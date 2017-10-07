Sharks - AFC Leopards Preview: Sharks ready to bite Ingwe

This will be a precursor of the eagerly anticipated GOtv Shield finals set for October 20 where these two sides will face off

Ebrimmah Sanneh and Mathew Tayo Odongo were on target when the two sides met in the first leg to enable Kariobangi Sharks defeat AFC Leopards 2-0 at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

Both sides are currently in contention for a top eight or five finish considering the fact that the league title is out of their reach. The hosts are winless in three recent outings, managing just a point from possible nine, with the latest one ending in a defeat against Thika United.

On the other hand, Ingwe has managed to collect four points from the last three matches, after a win, draw and defeat. The recent outing was against Sofapaka where the Robert Matano led side suffered a 2-0 defeat.

The former champions are aiming to win this match, but again the main target will be GOtv Shield when the two teams meet in a fortnight. Sharks will have to do without the services of Patillah Omotto and Masoud Juma while AFC Leopards will be worried by the absence of Robinson Kamura and Denis Sikhayi.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kariobangi Sharks: This is a match that will be dictated by the composure of defenders, and if Pascal Ogweno gets it right at the back, the team will play better. Rodgers Omondi might be given a chance to show his worth, owing to the absence of Masoud Juma, he has to show his worth.

AFC Leopards: The defense was not on point against Sofapaka, with the absence of Kamura, Abdalla Salim has a responsibility to ensure things do not fall apart at the back. Victor Majid has to stand firm to ensure the midfield stays put, if he clicks, expect AFC Leopards to roar.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Kariobangi Sharks: Jeff Oyemba, Michael Bodo, Geoffrey Shiveka (c), Pascal Ogweno, Paul Kamau, Sven Yidah, Osborne Monday, Elli Asieche, Cavin Odongo, Mathew Odongo and Rodgers Omondi.

AFC Leopards: Ian Otieno, Lewis Wanami, Michael Kibwage, Ramadhan Yakubu, Abdallah Salim, Duncan Otieno, Samuel Ndung'u, Victor Majid, Alexis Kitenge, Whyvonne Isuza and Vincent Oburu.