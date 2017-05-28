Sharks battle past Stormers, Hurricanes hold on

As Hurricanes held on for a Super Rugby win, Sharks battled past Stormers.

Sharks overcame Stormers in their Super Rugby derby as Hurricanes claimed a win that came at a cost on Saturday.

Johan Deysel, Sibusiso Nkosi and Stephan Lewies crossed for Sharks in a 22-10 win against Stormers in Durban.

Despite playing a free-flowing style, Stormers struggled to get through Sharks as they slipped to defeat.

Sharks remain second in the Africa 2 Conference, while Stormers are top of Africa 1 despite a form slump which has seen them lost five of their past six games.

Defending champions Hurricanes survived a test at Loftus Versfeld, beating Bulls 34-20.

Without star playmaker Beauden Barrett, Hurricanes ran in five tries to two to claim their win.

But injuries to Ardie Savea, Mark Abbott and Wes Goosen soured the victory, which was Hurricanes' 10th in 12 games.

In Argentina, Brumbies crushed Jaguares 39-15 as Thomas Banks and Andy Muirhead both scored twice.