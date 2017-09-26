Sharks dismiss Hayne speculation

Amid reports Jarryd Hayne could be leaving Gold Coast Titans, Cronulla Sharks said they were not interested in the full-back.

Cronulla Sharks have ruled out making a move for Gold Coast Titans star Jarryd Hayne.

Hayne, 29, has a year remaining on his deal with the Titans, who are reportedly willing to let the full-back leave if he finds another club.

Amid reports the Sharks could be the code-hopper's next club, Cronulla dismissed the speculation on Tuesday.

"Contrary to unfounded reports and with respect to @JarrydHayne, the Cronulla Sharks have not and will not be making him an offer," the club tweeted.

Hayne has made 23 appearances and scored eight tries for Gold Coast since arriving in 2016.

The former Parramatta Eels ace joined the Titans after a spell away from rugby league, having had a stint with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL in 2015.