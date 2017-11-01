Sharks refuse to deny interest in disgruntled Roosters star Pearce

Will Cronulla Sharks make a move for unsettled Sydney Roosters half-back Mitchell Pearce? Shane Flanagan was tight-lipped on Wednesday.

Cronulla Sharks head coach Shane Flanagan refused to confirm or deny the club's reported interest in Sydney Roosters star Mitchell Pearce, who is facing an uncertain future.

Doubts over Pearce's future with the Roosters have emerged following the recruitment of NRL great Cooper Cronk from champions Melbourne Storm.

Cronk's arrival has reportedly unsettled fellow half-back Pearce, who helped guide the Roosters to the premiership in 2013.

Flanagan was asked about the 28-year-old NSW State of Origin representative on Wednesday and the Sharks boss told reporters: "We don't comment on those type of things regarding possible recruitment."

Pearce – who has two years remaining on his contract – has called the Roosters home since debuting in 2007.

But his future is up in the air amid interest from Manly Sea Eagles and Newcastle Knights, though Roosters team-mate Boyd Cordner remains hopeful Pearce will stay put.

"At the end of the day it's Pearcey's choice. He's going away now to get away from everything and think about it," said Cordner.

"I'm here to support Pearcey and respect his decision whichever way he wants to go but at this stage it looks like he’ll be a Rooster."

"At the moment he's signed with the Roosters, he's a Roosters player and he's been a big part of what we’ve tried to achieve," Cordner added.

"He's been one of our best players since he's been at the club and especially when [coach Trent Robinson has] been here.

"As a good mate, he's been a part of the Roosters for all his football life anyway.

"We would love him to stay. That was the plan anyway, for Pearcey to stay and Cooper to add to what we’ve already got.

"It's the case so far and we’re really looking forward to everyone buying in and I think if we can do that, I think we can achieve some big things."