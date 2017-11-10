Shay Given lifts the lid on Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane, the Republic of Ireland's 'bad cop, bad cop' coaching combo

‘Good cop, bad cop? I don't know about that.’

Shay Given is trying to explain the chemistry between Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane that has taken the Republic of Ireland to the brink of the World Cup finals.

The unlikely lads are working again, 180 minutes from Russia.

Given played against Keane, with him and for him and O’Neill. With 134 caps for the Republic, he has a unique insight.

"They can both be bad cops if they want,” he adds. “They are both passionate about the job. I think Roy has a humorous side to him people might not know or see at times. “Obviously, I have played with him as well but I think everyone sees the serious side of him. You know if someone's phone goes off, he'd tell you to put that phone off, but he has a soft side, although not that often I would agree with you there. He does like a joke at the odd time as well, people don’t really see that.”

There is a Youtube video of the Irish training and just as a coach is about to take a shot, Keane sneakily toe ends a ball in his path. The coach has not noticed and kicks the wrong ball and tumbles to the ground. Keane walks away laughing. He would become frustrated at the notion of being one-dimensional when he was in charge at Sunderland and had his greatest success as a manager.

"Roy brings huge qualities because a of what he's done as a player, and as a manager and as a person,” says Given. “So when Roy speaks to you, you listen and if you don't listen, then there's something wrong with you. From a small country like Ireland, he is one of our most famous sons. He's that sort of stature.

“I know he is the assistant manager but if he goes around the changing room speaking to you, individually, just a few quiet words at half-time or something. If something has to be said, he'll say it. He's got a calmness when he speaks to you but people know he has that fire inside as well so if you are not doing something, he'll tell you, and players sometimes need that as well.”