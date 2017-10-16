Shay Given reveals Roberto Mancini fell out with everyone at Manchester City, from Carlos Tevez to the kitman

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Shay Given has revealed how Roberto Mancini fell out with nearly everyone at the club and that he was “ready to throw myself a party” when he left.

Mancini spent four years at the Etihad and delivered City’s first league title in 44 years in the most dramatic of fashions when Sergio Aguero scored a 94th-minute winner to snatch the crown from rivals Manchester United.

However, the Italian fell out with a number of players including infamously with Mario Balotelli and Carlos Tevez, and Given has revealed that those two were only the tip of the iceberg.

“For the love of me, I couldn’t work Roberto Mancini out,” the former City goalkeeper said in his autobiography, Any Given Saturday, in an extract published by the Mirror.

“We heard that when he was sacked by Inter Milan in 2008, the entire squad had a massive night out to celebrate.

“By the time I left Manchester City in July 2011, I was ready to throw a party myself.

“Roberto Mancini saw the world differently to Shay Given, that’s for sure. He fell out with everyone. And when I say everyone, I mean everyone.

“The players, the back-up staff, the physios, the kitman, the press officers, the canteen workers, the car park lads, the lot.

“He probably even swung a punch or two at his own reflection for looking at him funny.”