Shay Given takes stroll up memory lane as he discusses Newcastle - and how it changed under Mike Ashley

Shay Given took an emotional stroll up memory lane on Thursday lunchtime, to St James’ Park, in the shadow of the statues of Sir Bobby Robson and Alan Shearer.

It has been, by his own admission, a little while since he sat on a train and rolled into Tyneside, where the city’s bridge and its football club so dominate the skyline and heartbeat of its people.

Given has written the memoirs of a 23-year career from his current home in Manchester, but Newcastle was where a young man from Lifford in Donegal put down his roots and came within sight of becoming its football club’s record appearance holder.

When Given decided he’d had enough of the circus of Joe Kinnear and a chaotic period in Newcastle United’s history in 2009, he’d represented them 463 times, just 33 shy of Jimmy Lawrence’s all-time record from 1922.

“Yeah, I’d love to have the record here, of course I would,” he says. “You can look back now later in life and maybe regret things but it’s very difficult when you're in that moment.

“You're in that team, losing five goals against Liverpool and it could have been any score. Every week I was getting battered and you get lower and lower and your hope gets ebbed away.

“Of course I was aware of the record, but I have a short career. My dad said that when I was 16 and I left home, ‘You need to get in the first team as quick as possible, you're not leaving home to sit on the bench. You're going to play football and try and win something.’

“Life is that short, you can’t look back and say maybe I should have stayed. Man City could have signed any goalkeeper in the world but they wanted me and it gave me a big boost as well. The bigger picture was, ‘Can I win a trophy somewhere else?”

