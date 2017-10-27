Shearer: Kane can break my goal record but he's not at Messi or Ronaldo level yet

Harry Kane can become the most prolific forward in Premier League history, according to Alan Shearer, who is the current holder of that accolade.

The England legend finished his career with 260 strikes in the English top flight during spells with Southampton, Blackburn and Newcastle, but he believes that the Tottenham ace has it in him to better that tally, although he says the 24-year-old must prove himself at the top level before being compared to Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kane, who will miss Spurs' trip to Manchester United on Saturday with a hamstring injury, has scored 13 times in 12 outings this term, having established himself as one of the Premier League's elite goal scorers.

"He’s really, really good and has a chance of breaking my record if, and it’s a big if, he remains injury free," he told Goal on the sidelines of the Premier League LIVE event in India.