Shehu Abdullahi wants adequate preparations for 2018 World Cup

The defender says a good build up to Russia 2018 will guarantee Super Eagles a good outing in Russia.

Anorthosis Famagusta's Shehu Abdullahi says the Super Eagles must prepare adequately for the 2018 World Cup if they hope to go far in the competition.

The Eagles defeated the Chipolopolo of Zambia 1-0 courtesy Alex Iwobi's strike. And Abdullahi who was named man of the match expressed his delight being a part of the team and opines that a good preparation will help Gernor Rohr's men in Russia.

“It is always every player’s joy to go to the World Cup and it was the reason we were very happy at the end of the game," he told Goal.

"We celebrated wildly in the dressing room but we need to also focus on having a good World Cup next year.

“It was crucial that we got the World Cup ticket before the final game because it will take our minds off pressure.

“We will go to Algeria with a relaxed mind, but we must still do our best as professionals to ensure that we preserve our unbeaten record.

"It won’t be easy in Algeria because they will like to come all out to prove doubters wrong that they are still a good side despite their disappointing World Cup qualification campaign."