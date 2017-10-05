Shehu reiterates Super Eagles' determination to beat Zambia

The right-back is confident they are all fired up to secure the nation's passage to the showpiece, at the expense of Wedson Nyirenda's side

Shehu Abdullahi reiterates Nigeria's determination to secure the Russia 2018 World Cup ticket by defeating Zambia on Saturday.

The Super Eagles need to grab a win against the Chipolopo to ensure their qualification for the quadrennial showpiece.

And the versatile player is confident of a victory at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

“The training was fantastic and the atmosphere was okay. We are hoping for the right atmosphere on Saturday too. We are here to win and not to engage in media war with anybody or team,” Shehu told Goal.

"We won the first leg but this one is a different ball game. We aspire to qualify for the World Cup and it means so much to us and our career.

“We have agreed to speak less ahead of the game and we shall primarily concentrate on our own preparation which is key.

“We have played them before and we know what to expect. I just want to assure Nigerians that we are going to give a reply to all what the Zambians have said on Saturday when we get to the pitch and not the process they have been using,” he assured.