Shelvey working with psychologist on anger issues

The Newcastle midfielder picked up the third red card of his career in Sunday's loss to Tottenham, but is aware he must learn to "shut up"

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has revealed he has been seeing a psychologist to work on his anger issues.

Shelvey cost his team in their Premier League return on Sunday, as his red card for a stamp on Tottenham's Dele Alli proved decisive in a 2-0 win for Tottenham Hotspur.

The 25-year-old told the Daily Mail that he's been working on his anger ever since receiving a red card against Nottingham Forest last season.

“Look, sometimes I just need to reign in it in on the football pitch,” Shelvey said. “I need to just shut up and stuff. I need to not get involved and walk away.

“I started to see a psychologist last year to work on the mental side of things. It was after the Forest game. I was sent off. I had kicked out at this lad and it was just childish.

“When people wind me up I should just laugh. I do need to get that out of me. Sometimes you can't help it.

"I started to work with this fella and after that there wasn't really an incident when I did that. I started to learn to keep my head down and just get on with the game.

"But it's an ongoing process and I am still working with him. Sometimes I can lose my head and it can't keep happening."

Shelvey will be suspended until September 10 as a result of his stamp on Alli.