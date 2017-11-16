Sherman targets comeback in May or June

Richard Sherman answered fans' questions from his hospital bed, where he put a May target on his comeback from a ruptured Achilles.

Richard Sherman is targeting May next year to make a comeback from a ruptured Achilles.

The Seattle Seahawks cornerback had surgery this week and took to YouTube from his hospital bed to answer questions from fans.

"I'm going to get well very fast," Sherman told a viewer, via Seahawks Wire. "I'll probably be back ready around May, June. But I'll keep you guys updated on my progress and what I'm doing."

Sherman injured his Achilles during last Thursday's win over the Arizona Cardinals, but is already looking to get his rehabilitation on the road.

"The comeback definitely starts now," Sherman said. "They won't let me walk on it right now, so I guess the comeback really starts in two or three months. But I'm going to do core all the way. My core is going to be right, that's for sure."