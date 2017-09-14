Sheyi Ojo delighted to star on Fulham return

The 20-year-old passed a late fitness test and weighed in with an assist to help the Cottagers earn valuable points

Anglo-Nigerian Sheyi Ojo is happy to be back in action for Fulham after a late recovery from a swollen ankle.

The striker, on loan from Liverpool, was on hand to help Slavisa Jokanovic’s men secure their second win in the English Championship with a 2-1 victory over Hull City on Wednesday.

Ojo was instrumental to the first goal of the outing as his sublime pass found Floyd Ayite and the Togo international wasted no time in finding the net.

Jarrod Bowen restored parity for the Tigers but it was short lived as Stefan Johansen sealed the victory for the Craven Cottage’s outfit two minutes after the hour mark.

The winger then took to the social media to express his delight at the outcome of the game.

“Big win today, happy to be back playing and contribute with an assist. More hard work to come. Thanks to all our fans tonight,” Ojo tweeted.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers’ player will be expected to continue with this fine display when Fulham square up against Burton Albion their next match on Saturday.