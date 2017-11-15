Sheyi Ojo returns to full training at Fulham

The 20-year-old began training with the Cottagers first team as he steps up recovery from a shoulder injury that has sidelined him since September

Fulham winger Sheyi Ojo has returned to full first team training at the club following a shoulder injury that has sidelined him for the six weeks.

The Liverpool loanee suffered the setback in the Cottagers 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers in an English Championship game on September 29.

And after going through training unscathed, the Anglo-Nigerian could be in line to make an appearance when Slavisa Jokanovic's side welcome Derby County to Craven Cottage this weekend.