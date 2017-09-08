Sheyi Ojo reveals reason behind Fulham move

Despite offers from a host of Championship outfits, the Reds youngster opted for Slavisa Jokanovic’s side

On-loan Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo disclosed he chose Fulham ahead of other English Championship sides because of their ambition and style of play.

The 20-year-old who joined the Cottagers on a season-long loan this summer admitted that the team’s brand of football will aid his development having followed the team’s progress last campaign.

"I chose Fulham because of the way they're going, obviously they missed out on promotion last year and I watched the game and they were unlucky," Ojo told GetWestLondon.

"This year, the way Fulham play football is the best in the Championship so I think that was the main reason and I feel that will hopefully develop my game even more.

“It's a great bunch of lads, I knew Kevin McDonald from my time at Wolves so he helped me settle it but everyone is down to Earth and easy to get along with."

Having made his debut appearance in Fulham’s 2-0 win over Ipswich Town, the Anglo-Nigerian is positive of helping the team to secure promotion to the Premier League with his goals and assists.

"I felt I did well against Ipswich but I feel there's a lot more to come - physically I'm getting fitter and stronger but I didn't really feel as strong as I would've liked,” he continued.

“Hopefully with games there will be more to come - I'm positive on the ball and try to make things happen and get shots and crosses off.

“My ambition is to help get the team as much wins as possible with goals and assists so that's my main aim this season as well as help get the team promoted."