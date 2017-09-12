Sheyi Ojo sets to miss Fulham’s clash against Hull City

The 19-year-old was injured while on international duty with England U-21 and will not be on parade against the Tigers in the English Champ

Sheyi Ojo is set to miss Fulham’s game against Hull City in Wednesday’s English Championship encounter following an injury he picked up in England U-21 3-0 win over Latvia.

The forward who is on loan from Liverpool is recovering from a swollen ankle and his manager at Craven Cottage has confirmed the team has injury worries and some players will not be available for the Tigers.

"I don't believe they are going to play in three days, but we can recover some elements and some players but it's impossible for some to recover in such a short period,” Jokanovic told Get West London.

"Sheyi Ojo is out, Tom Cairney is out too and we have some people that didn't start who are working with us.

Fulham are 13th on the log with seven points from six outings and will be hoping to pick their second away victory of the season.