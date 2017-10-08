Shin injury rules Amir out of Sri Lanka ODIs

Pakistan will have to make do without Mohammad Amir for the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

The seamer suffered the problem in the second Test in Dubai on Saturday and, after undergoing an MRI scan, will sit out the ODIs that take place between October 13 and 23.

"Fast bowler Mohammad Amir has been ruled out of the ODI series against Sri Lanka due to a stress-related injury in the right shin," a Pakistan Cricket Board statement read.

"The fast bowler has been advised two to three weeks rest after he underwent an MRI scan following complaints of pain in his right shin.

"Amir will not bowl in the ongoing Test match at the Dubai Cricket Stadium but would be available to bat.

"Amir's replacement in the ODI squad will be announced in due course."

Amir was cleared to bowl on Saturday having left the field a day earlier, but managed just three overs before limping off.