Shinkwin's produces season-low opening round to lead in Prague

After a tight opening day at the Czech Masters, Callum Shinkwin emerged at the top of the leaderboard with an impressive first round.

Callum Shinkwin produced his lowest opening round of the season to take a one-shot lead at the Czech Masters on Thursday.

Englishman Shinkwin – back in action after taking a five-week break - carded a six-under 66 at the Albatross Golf Resort to take the slenderest of advantages into round two, Dylan Frittelli, Pontus Widegren and James Heath sitting one shot back.

It could have been even better for the 24-year-old, who is seeking his first win on the European Tour, had he not dropped shots at the third and 14th holes.

However, a 20-foot putt gave him an eighth birdie of the day at the last and a clubhouse lead that no one else in the field was able to match.

A double-bogey on the par-three 16th proved costly for Frittelli, while two for Eddie Pepperell after the turn saw him slip from a tie for first to joint 13th.

Oscar Lengden, James Morrison and Felipe Aguilar posted flawless scorecards and sit in a group of eight players who are two shots adrift.