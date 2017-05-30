Shooting Stars' Olaifa not giving up despite poor run

The Oluyole Warriors have lost their last three matches in the NPFL, but the midfielder insists they can return to winning ways

Shooting Stars midfielder, Tolu Olaifa claims they can't afford any more slip and will get back to winning ways soon.

The Ibadan outfit haS struggled at the start of the second round, they failed to pick a point after two matches but Olaifa has said that the team took responsibility of the poor result and will correct its wrongs.

"It has been a disappointing start for Shooting Stars," Olaifa told Goal.

"It's a performance we never envisaged, it's so disappointing. I can't single out anyone for the loss because it is collective effort.

"We all, as in the team has to be blamed. It's the fault of everyone in the team. It's a bad start but we still have the control of the future.

"We still have 17 more matches to go so we shouldn't write ourselves off just because of a poor run. We must buckle up!

"We shall correct the mistakes and get back to a competitive mode from our next match. I know our fans have endured so much, they will be sad but I promise that we shall get back to winning ways soon.

"Thank God there's no mid-week match so we shall have more time to rest and prepare for our next match. At the moment it's work, work and work for the team because any slip again for then it's over."